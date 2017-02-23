Film Study: Andre Branch A Cheap But Unimpressive Option At DE



By Ty Anania -- Whodat Dish



Even if the New Orleans Saints manage to snag a top-tier DE in free agency, they might look to make a couple bargain bin additions to the backend of the group.



And if so, Andre Branch will be someone on their radar. Now, mind you,*Andre Branch would by no means by an answer for the Saints woes in pass-rush. But on a small contract, he could be part of the answer.



Branch has some of the tools you’d look for in a rush specialist. He’s long and fast. He’s got some instinctual awareness and is lean enough to find space between blockers.



But at the end of the day, he’s missing more than he provides. His lack of upper body strength limits him to finesse moves as a rusher, and he just doesn’t have enough moves in his arsenal. He can occasionally get a bullrush going, but that’s*typically only when he turns the corner on stunts, or comes rushing in off a disguised blitz. And most damning for a player of his type, he simply lacks the bend to be a consistent threat around the edge.



Full Story -- Whodat Dish And if so, Andre Branch will be someone on their radar. Now, mind you,*Andre Branch would by no means by an answer for the Saints woes in pass-rush. But on a small contract, he could be part of the answer.Branch has some of the tools you’d look for in a rush specialist. He’s long and fast. He’s got some instinctual awareness and is lean enough to find space between blockers.But at the end of the day, he’s missing more than he provides. His lack of upper body strength limits him to finesse moves as a rusher, and he just doesn’t have enough moves in his arsenal. He can occasionally get a bullrush going, but that’s*typically only when he turns the corner on stunts, or comes rushing in off a disguised blitz. And most damning for a player of his type, he simply lacks the bend to be a consistent threat around the edge.