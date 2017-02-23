home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Film Study: Andre Branch A Cheap But Unimpressive Option At DE

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 12:03 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,779
Film Study: Andre Branch A Cheap But Unimpressive Option At DE


By Ty Anania -- Whodat Dish

Even if the New Orleans Saints manage to snag a top-tier DE in free agency, they might look to make a couple bargain bin additions to the backend of the group.

And if so, Andre Branch will be someone on their radar. Now, mind you,*Andre Branch would by no means by an answer for the Saints woes in pass-rush. But on a small contract, he could be part of the answer.

Branch has some of the tools you’d look for in a rush specialist. He’s long and fast. He’s got some instinctual awareness and is lean enough to find space between blockers.

But at the end of the day, he’s missing more than he provides. His lack of upper body strength limits him to finesse moves as a rusher, and he just doesn’t have enough moves in his arsenal. He can occasionally get a bullrush going, but that’s*typically only when he turns the corner on stunts, or comes rushing in off a disguised blitz. And most damning for a player of his type, he simply lacks the bend to be a consistent threat around the edge.

Full Story -- Whodat Dish

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 709
There are currently 155 members and 554 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
whodatman, sinner mike, Taurus, Bleu Raeder, thefifthwall, Saint85, socbe7, Sardonios, jtalton, SaintsMan209, Galbreath34, insidejob, Ruckuz_Se7en, nosaints213, CajunHoustonian, St. Greatness, SaintFanDave, saintsfan26, kenchaisson, Merl, Swampy Saint, NYSaint, Saint Floyd, ultimatesaintsfan, jarrettsaint, VDK, whodat79, crosswatt, Grandadmiral, Snarf, Eric in Houston, ScottishSaint, Ellis Hugh, Caterpillar, Pick, KingBarkus, coldseat, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, PoBoy504, jdl1201, bigdaddysaints, d3cyph3r, Dave Worth, therealtruestory, Silent Bob, PayOrPlay, scottyc, bino22_, abram, FLYGHT, JBSaint, saint64, lake_city_saint, Rdanderson91, tomgautreaux, Whodatgamer, BigEasyWhoDats, ETWhoDat, LetsGetWaffles, RJ_Saint, Surviving Saint, soggymoss, dashocker217, slowchild25, Bozzhawg318, TechDawg09, JOMFA, saintkreaux, Choppie29, JPH, Bartyboy, Allen Poe, Louisianimal_, MrVoodoo, lapaz, NeverGiveUP2, Saintaholic, Wiggoes, LaTex, ANKOMA33, ok awesome, SatchmoT, saint hdawg, Det. Brees, TXSAINTFAN, St.Fury, OutlawSaint, nowhiners, SaintInBucLand, JimEverett, Thundercougarbird, Saint Ace, DCJohnson104, AgentJRad, mbmsy, CaptainCuz, ATX SAINT, natedog, Saints88, crazybyrd87, devnclem, jrich7720, fedminor, johnnyrockets42, gboudx, Winter, lforet2002, gumbotron, baron8, saints28, rhemstad24, RenoSaint, ludamin101, BreesusSaves, porculator, Saintamaniac, mgulsby, St. Chris, syeager, Gibberish, FullMonte, catothagreat, Excelsior88, Saint Jack, thiefinthenight, stadanko, kewinn89, Ti Rider, Suavecito8, Mojomajik9, ALLNO, jboss, cygnus_ltb, brandon8283, hcm228, capt. bloodlog, NOFALCONS10, billinms, Dr. Greenthumb, The Mongoose, UncleTrvlingJim
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
1 Even with Drew Brees, Sean Payton admits Saints are always looking for quarterbacks
Last Post: NOFALCONS10
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 1,062
Republican members of congress hiding from their constituents
Last Post: Galbreath34
Posted On: Today
Replies: 132
Views: 3,700
1 Saints Should Pursue DE/DT Calais Campbell
Last Post: Saint Ace
Posted On: Today
Replies: 21
Views: 1,126
reasons not to draft leonard fournette
Last Post: Swampy Saint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 119
Views: 4,188
Trump cited a nonexistent incident in Sweden during his rally on Saturday to justify travel ban
Last Post: samiam5211
Posted On: Today
Replies: 105
Views: 2,733
Transgender students are next...
Last Post: coldseat
Posted On: Today
Replies: 54
Views: 1,332
Anyone else watching the DNC debate?
Last Post: Taurus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 11
Views: 261
Sterling Moore - DB - Saints
Last Post: hcm228
Posted On: Today
Replies: 34
Views: 1,705
More...
Members Birthdays
PanicFootball (55), LT (52), snowdog (47), mafiapetey (38), xemployee (34)
Past News
Film Study: Andre Branch A Cheap But Unimpressive Option At DE
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Garoppolo to New Orleans If the Price Is Right
Last Post: lades
Posted On: Today
Replies: 2
Views: 278
New Orleans Saints: 2017 NFL Combine Players To Watch
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 198
Florida's Alex Anzalone has the tools to fit NFL's new linebacker template if he can stay healthy
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 199
NFL Big Board 4.0: Ranking the top 50 prospects ahead of the combine
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 194
New Orleans Saints: Top free agency, NFL draft needs for 2017
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 158
Saints are running out of room for scars with free-agent cornerbacks
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 133
Top 10 NFL Free Agents for 2017
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 127
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 12:50 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0