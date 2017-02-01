Today, 09:06 PM Andrus Owner/Webmaster Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Carencro, La Posts: 27,096 Decision on Nick Fairley plays significant role on Saints' offseason strategy



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



How to approach the pending free agency for defensive tackle Nick Fairley serves as the New Orleans Saints' biggest question mark on their roster with free agency approaching.



The decision to retain Fairley or let him walk will affect the team's strategy when the market opens March 9 and how the Saints handle the draft along the defensive front.



There is little doubt in my mind Fairley will aspire to cash in on the best statistics of his NFL career in 2016. He'd be foolish not to search for top dollar given the copious amount of salary cap space among NFL teams (20 teams currently sit north of $30 million in space via Spotrac).



The 29-year-old defensive tackle started every game in 2016 with career highs in total tackles with 43 and sacks with 61/2. This will likely be the last long-term, sizable contract of his career. He gambled on himself with the deal he inked last offseason, which voids the final two years of a three-year deal.



I suspect Fairley and his camp will search for someone willing to pay $10 million per year on average. I wouldn't go that high on him. I can almost guarantee the Saints won't drift that high either...



