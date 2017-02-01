|
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Defensive line
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
The New Orleans Saints want to re-sign defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent when the league's calendar year begins on March 9.
Fairley also desires to return, so the Saints could have the inside track over potential suitors depending on Fairley's asking price.
Still, the Saints have depth in the interior with Sheldon Rankins, Tyeler Davison and David Onyemata returning.
And the team's focus should fall on finding a complementary rusher to Cameron Jordan, whose 71/2 sacks led the team in 2016.
The need for an impact pass rusher is highlighted by the Saints totaling just 30 sacks the past season, which ranked 27th in the league, in a pass-happy league...
Full Story - NOLA.com
