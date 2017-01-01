home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints enter yet another NFL offseason with the goal of fixing their defense


By Adam Stites

For the third season in a row, the New Orleans Saints finished with a 7-9 record and outside the playoff picture. And for the third season in a row, it was because the Saints had one of the NFLs worst defenses holding back one of the leagues most prolific offenses.

Its a problem that has seemingly existed for the entire Sean Payton era in New Orleans. In eight of the last 10 seasons, the Saints finished in the bottom 10 of the NFL in total defense.

The exceptions were in 2010 and 2013, when in both seasons the Saints finished 11-5 and at No. 4 in total defense. But those top defensive performances were aberrations and New Orleans reverted to poor units in 2011 and 2014.

Now, the Saints again face the challenge of making the defense good enough to complement an elite offense. And theyre running out of time, because Drew Brees isnt getting any younger.
How much longer is the window open during the Brees era?...

Full Story - sbnation.com

 

