NFL Free Agency 2017: Saints should target Melvin Ingram as a top priority



By Kevin Skiver -- CSC



This is a phenomenal draft class for edge rushers, but the Saints’ defensive needs run beyond rushing the QB. They need a player that can defend the run, read an offense and make plays away from the ball. Chargers’ free agent Melvin Ingram is that player, and the Saints should pay the man this offseason.



The Saints have just shy of $30 million to spend in their 2017 offseason. After years of piddling around with contracts and tweaks and restructures, they’re finally going into a free agency with money to spend. Obviously, there are some players to re-sign that put a bit of a black eye on that number (read: Nick Fairley), but it’s nice to feel relatively secure heading into free agency for once.



With that security, however, comes an entirely new host of questions. Who to spend money on being the predominate one? The Saints have oft talked about adding an edge player this offseason; in a league dominated by pressuring the quarterback who doesn’t need one? With this in mind, New Orleans should focus in on Chargers’ free agent Melvin Ingram.



