Old Today, 03:48 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,785
Saints free agency targets: Lions guard Larry Warford not obvious choice, but the right man for the job


The Saints finally bringing Cowboys guard Ronald Leary into the fold feels inevitable, but Lions guard Larry Warford is a better fit.

By John Sigler -- CSC

The New Orleans Saints had something of a carousel at guard last year, with Jahri Evans, Andrus Peat, Senio Kelemete, and Tim Lelito each seeing time on the starting unit. For most Saints fans, the ideal solution to the problem of what to do at guard is sign Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Ronald Leary. Leary and the Saints have flirted in the past, even going so far as trade talks between the Saints and Cowboys last spring.

But with former first round pick Andrus Peat seemingly destined to stay at left guard, the answer to this question becomes murkier. Leary is also a career left guard, and would face a move to right guard should he be signed. Though Leary would probably fill in decently on the opposite side, that assumption is too big to wager a hefty free agent contract. Spotrac.com estimates Learys value on the open market as highly as $9.1-million per year, so signing a free agent at that cost and then making him switch positions seems more than a little perilous.

Thats where Detroit Lions right guard Larry Warford (6-foot-3, 317-pounds, 26-years old this June) enters the equation. Warford has started 57 of 64 possible games in Detroit since being drafted in the third round back in 2013. He sat out a week last year after injuring his hip in practice, but otherwise was a steady starter. Pro Football Focus praised Warford in their review of the NFLs offensive lines, grading him out as an above-average presence on passing and rushing plays.

Full Article -- CSC

 

