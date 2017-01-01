home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 07:16 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,786
Saints did not qualify for compensatory draft picks


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

The Saints were not awarded any compensatory picks by the NFL.

The league announced on Friday that 32 picks were awarded to 16 teams. The Browns, Bengals, Chiefs and Broncos were awarded four picks each.

After again missing out on qualifying for a pick, New Orleans has now been given 10 compensatory picks since 1994, the lowest total in the league during that span. The Houston Texans and Washington Redskins have each been awarded 12 picks since 1994.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

