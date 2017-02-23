home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 05:07 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,796
Nick Fairley, set to be a free agent, should get an idea of how his market is shaping up this week


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

Nick Fairley is about to find out what hes worth.

The Saints defensive tackles contract voided last week for the 2017 and 2018 league years, meaning he will be able to test the market and explore his options.

Both New Orleans and Fairley have voiced a desire to stick together after a successful union last season. But that only goes so far. For the two sides to continue this relationship, an agreement must first be reached.

After recording 6 ½ sacks and more than 20 quarterback hits in 2016, Fairley more than rehabilitated his image after a couple down years and whispers that once persisted about his effort level. None of those issues were on display last season, and all the talk both on and off the record has been positive surrounding Fairley.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

