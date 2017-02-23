home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page The 9 best bargains available in NFL free agency

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 06:41 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,797
Post The 9 best bargains available in NFL free agency


By Cameron DaSilva -- Fox Sports

Hundreds of millions of dollars will be thrown around in a few weeks when NFL free agency begins on March 9. Players will sign lucrative deals to change cities, while others will sit on the market longer than they probably should.

That doesnt mean theyre not great players. It just means there are bigger names available more deserving of $100 million contracts.

These nine players wont break the bank and cash in on contracts that pay them north of $15 million per year. Theyll be bargains on the open market who will be difference-makers in Year 1 with their new teams. When it comes to getting the biggest bang for the*buck, teams should look no further than these underrated players.

Full Article -- Fox Sports

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Official Wrasslin' Thread (renamed to reflect the discussion)
Last Post: Torgo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 31,354
Views: 769,381
No Compensatory picks again?
Last Post: Merl
Posted On: Today
Replies: 24
Views: 1,215
>>>>>>>>>>Please read!<<<<<<<<<<
Last Post: Geldo
Posted On: Today
Replies: 33
Views: 1,353
Payton Admits Adding a Pass Rusher is "A Must"
Last Post: larryscope
Posted On: Today
Replies: 27
Views: 2,248
Anyone else watching the DNC debate?
Last Post: BobE
Posted On: Today
Replies: 43
Views: 1,011
N/S: Blame Super Bowl Collapse on Lady Gaga
Last Post: honeybadger
Posted On: Today
Replies: 24
Views: 1,418
1 The 9 best bargains available in NFL free agency
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 13
Jets release Mangold
Last Post: honeybadger
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 55
More...
Members Birthdays
Past News
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:08 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0