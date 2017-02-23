home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 11:16 PM  
Dan in Lafayette
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,799
Gauging the Saints' musts, needs and wants as the NFL offseason kicks off


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

When the New Orleans Saints gather after each season, they set out to organize their offseason priorities by categorizing them as musts, needs and wants.

This approach allows the front office to rank the team's voids by level of urgency, then work to fill those shortcomings.

Some of the holes on the roster are easily identifiable, and those typically end up as musts. This year, above everything else, the team needs to find someone to play defensive end opposite Cameron Jordan. Thats a must.

A need is a secondary concern, a spot where the team could get by with what it has, but an upgrade is needed. A position like guard might qualify here.

A want is just that  a spot where the Saints would like a different player, but landing one is not paramount to their success.

With the NFL combine kicking off Tuesday and free agency looming almost right after it ends, now is a good time to look at the roster and take a guess at how the Saints might prioritize their offseason agenda.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

