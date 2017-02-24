home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 05:17 AM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,800
Post 5 NFL combine storylines to watch in Indianapolis this week


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

The NFL offseason kicks into high gear this week when 32 NFL teams, 330 draft prospects and thousands of media and agents will descend on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, a test of physical ability that has produced mountains of debate over how much it matters in the draft process.

For most teams, the on-field tests are an opportunity to check the evaluations they already have on tape, even though the televised workouts will produce some eye-popping physical capabilities that can vault some players higher up draft boards.

Beyond the measurable numbers, though, the NFL combine is important because it's an annual fountain of news, and the storylines that come out of Indianapolis often make headlines throughout the draft process.

With that in mind, here are five storylines to watch as the NFL invades Indianapolis from Feb. 28-March 6.*

Full Article -- Advocate

 

New Orleans Saints News > News
Members Birthdays
Past News
