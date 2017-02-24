5 NFL combine storylines to watch in Indianapolis this week



By Joel Erickson -- Advocate



The NFL offseason kicks into high gear this week when 32 NFL teams, 330 draft prospects and thousands of media and agents will descend on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine, a test of physical ability that has produced mountains of debate over how much it matters in the draft process.



For most teams, the on-field tests are an opportunity to check the evaluations they already have on tape, even though the televised workouts will produce some eye-popping physical capabilities that can vault some players higher up draft boards.



Beyond the measurable numbers, though, the NFL combine is important because it's an annual fountain of news, and the storylines that come out of Indianapolis often make headlines throughout the draft process.



With that in mind, here are five storylines to watch as the NFL invades Indianapolis from Feb. 28-March 6.*



