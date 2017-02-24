|
|New Orleans Saints
Saints will have to spend big if they want to land an edge rusher like Melvin Ingram
Today, 02:21 PM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,802
Saints will have to spend big if they want to land an edge rusher like Melvin Ingram
By Larry Holder -- Picayune
A year ago, I don't think the New Orleans Saints would have ever pondered spending over-the-top money for a pass rusher like Olivier Vernon in free agency.
Given the desperate state of the defensive end/outside linebacker position, I bet the Saints' thought process has changed. It also helps that the Saints actually have money to spend this offseason to the tune of nearly $30 million.
Whether you call it defensive end or outside linebacker or edge rusher or Fred, the Saints so badly need a pass rusher to affect the quarterback. New Orleans' sack totals have dwindled since 2013 dropping to 34 in 2014, 31 in 2015 and just 30 last season.
The absolute need for a pass rusher is imperative.
Full Article -- Picayune
