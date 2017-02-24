Today, 04:40 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 50,803 The Four Rules of NFL Free*Agency



An insiders guide to gaming the player market. Plus: four moves that could boost four Super Bowl contenders.



By Mike Lombardi -- The Ringer



Did you know the 2017 NFL season starts in two weeks? Maybe you wont have your fantasy draft for another six months, but the real season kicks off when teams start rebuilding, repairing, and restoring their rosters with signings, trades, and draft picks. Some of those moves will inevitably turn out perfectly fine. But with so many new coaches and decision-makers in power, as well as an unforgiving salary cap that has left more veterans unemployed than ever before, expect to see many more offseason decisions that make us say, WHAT????



Free agency comes first, usually with a frenzy of moves in the first few days. The media love grading those free-agency acquisitions based on how THEY assessed every teams needs  like the website that gave last years Jags a B+ because they came into free agency looking to make a splash, and they have done just that. Actually, the Jags only 2016 splash was firing head coach Gus Bradley after a road game in Houston.



Thats why you wont see me grading free agency, as much as I enjoy reading everyone elses takes. I dont subscribe to the collection of assets school of thinking for free agents. My philosophy centers on a willingness to use every conceivable avenue to procure talent all year long  not just in March and April. Here are my four rules for free agency.



New Orleans Saints News