New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Safeties


Full Story  Nola.Com

The New Orleans Saints safety group was a position of defensive strength in 2016.

Kenny Vaccaro, Jairus Byrd, rookie Vonn Bell and Roman Harper anchored a corps that allowed the Saints to compensate for other defensive deficiencies by incorporating a three-safety look in 12 regular-season games.

Vaccaro and Bryd, in particular, tied for the team lead with two interceptions each.

Erik Harris emerged as a core special teams player before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, while Shiloh Keo and Chris Banjo, both of whom signed free-agent deals during the season, saw action on special teams.

By Herbie Teope / Times-Picayune

Full Story  Nola.Com

 

