|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 10:56 AM
|
|
|
Administrator
|
|
Join Date: Feb 2004
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 23,646
|
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Safeties
Full Story Nola.Com
The New Orleans Saints safety group was a position of defensive strength in 2016.
Kenny Vaccaro, Jairus Byrd, rookie Vonn Bell and Roman Harper anchored a corps that allowed the Saints to compensate for other defensive deficiencies by incorporating a three-safety look in 12 regular-season games.
Vaccaro and Bryd, in particular, tied for the team lead with two interceptions each.
Erik Harris emerged as a core special teams player before landing on injured reserve with a knee injury, while Shiloh Keo and Chris Banjo, both of whom signed free-agent deals during the season, saw action on special teams.
By Herbie Teope / Times-Picayune
Full Story Nola.Com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 126 members and 543 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
skeetman
, Will Survive
, SaintsBrazil
, SaintKW
, slowchild25
, Suavecito8
, B-Rich
, coldseat
, mlewellyn
, SUGrad03
, CajunSaint
, cred11
, NYSaint
, TribuneUK
, Soundwave
, Craigj
, turftoe
, oldJC.SAINTS
, St. Widge
, pillpusher19
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Saintamaniac
, St.Fury
, greatshow25
, ALLNO
, king504
, thefifthwall
, Eman5805
, saintstraveler
, Section 302
, diehardfan
, donato
, kelsobob
, DongoJunior
, wyrmer
, NoleansSaints2526
, kenchaisson
, Mudbug67
, kalifornia
, LouisianaLightnin
, TGleason
, Xeno
, shouldbebare
, Z28Saints fan
, saint64
, scootnpcola
, lapaz
, educator_71
, DaAceDawg
, Jekylz Hyde
, Rojam
, los226
, Analyze This
, onanygivensunday
, Saintfan4life
, efil4stnias
, equivocator99
, Excelsior88
, ANKOMA33
, cdogg
, hankster2
, BlackendNutria
, SaintsIn2009
, whodatscott
, PayOrPlay
, cajunrust
, brd13
, SuperQuincy
, 4-ever saint
, treysmommy
, Campin' Freak
, saint_drago
, Saint-Ragnar
, Louisiana Joseph
, hcm228
, B-Train
, mexicansaint
, Chopzley
, Metallyca
, Sneak42
, COsaintsfan
, 44slayer
, TruSaint
, yomama
, Bartyboy
, FLIPPY
, DaveXA
, BLUE_DOG_MAN
, crzcjn69
, Rdanderson91
, tlmsaints
, Pdlc
, deuce4pres
, Doombot
, St. Greatness
, Rugger
, VaeVictus
, fustr8ed
, rob22278
, tomwaits
, BigWiggle200
, senior limpio
, BIG E
, bdog
, Brennan77
, thiefinthenight
, Moon
, Saint_Ward
, Stealth Matrix
, crazybyrd87
, nowhiners
, MACATTACK
, nolamarc
, insidejob
, UncleTrvlingJim
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:52 AM.
|