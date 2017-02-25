Today, 12:20 PM Dan in Lafayette Official SR Curmudgeon Join Date: Aug 1997 Location: Lafayette, LA Posts: 50,806 Why Sean Payton is still the right fit for the New Orleans Saints



After three consecutive losing seasons, many are asking if Sean Payton is still the right coach for the job. I was lucky enough to meet the head coach of the New Orleans Saints just once. It was the summer of 2014, in the parking lot of The Greenbrier following a training camp practice. After a casual conversation that lasted only a few minutes, but for someone that has followed his career closely, I know my answer. What’s yours?



By Bob Rose -- CSC



Sean Payton became the 16th head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006 (10 full-time and 6 interim). Payton took over a franchise that was arguably at its lowest point in its less than glorious history. Hurricane Katrina had just devastated the entire Gulf Coast region less than one year before. The 2005 Saints were forced to play their "home games" in San Antonio or the campus of Louisiana State University on their way to a 3-13 season. There were even some rumors that owner Tom Benson would relocate the Saints to San Antonio or Los Angeles.



Payton's first head coaching job in the National Football League was going to be with a franchise that had exactly ONE playoff victory in it's first 39 years of existence. His list of accolades over ten years later since speak for themselves. Payton's 94 career victories are the most in Saints history, and his .588 winning percentage is a franchise high. Payton led the Saints to their first ever road playoff victory, and of course their only Super Bowl championship to date. His three division titles, five playoff appearances, and 6-4 postseason record are franchise bests, and he and Jim Mora are tied for the most career winning seasons with five apiece. Payton's record-breaking offenses have always been among the best in the league. History may recognize the Saints passing attack as one of the best ever.



