home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Why Sean Payton is still the right fit for the New Orleans Saints

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 12:20 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,806
Why Sean Payton is still the right fit for the New Orleans Saints


After three consecutive losing seasons, many are asking if Sean Payton is still the right coach for the job. I was lucky enough to meet the head coach of the New Orleans Saints just once. It was the summer of 2014, in the parking lot of The Greenbrier following a training camp practice. After a casual conversation that lasted only a few minutes, but for someone that has followed his career closely, I know my answer. What’s yours?

By Bob Rose -- CSC

Sean Payton became the 16th head coach of the New Orleans Saints in 2006 (10 full-time and 6 interim). Payton took over a franchise that was arguably at its lowest point in its less than glorious history. Hurricane Katrina had just devastated the entire Gulf Coast region less than one year before. The 2005 Saints were forced to play their "home games" in San Antonio or the campus of Louisiana State University on their way to a 3-13 season. There were even some rumors that owner Tom Benson would relocate the Saints to San Antonio or Los Angeles.

Payton's first head coaching job in the National Football League was going to be with a franchise that had exactly ONE playoff victory in it's first 39 years of existence. His list of accolades over ten years later since speak for themselves. Payton's 94 career victories are the most in Saints history, and his .588 winning percentage is a franchise high. Payton led the Saints to their first ever road playoff victory, and of course their only Super Bowl championship to date. His three division titles, five playoff appearances, and 6-4 postseason record are franchise bests, and he and Jim Mora are tied for the most career winning seasons with five apiece. Payton's record-breaking offenses have always been among the best in the league. History may recognize the Saints passing attack as one of the best ever.

Full Article -- CSC

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 754
There are currently 145 members and 609 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
ELLIASJWILLIAMS, Smooth_Criminal, kenchaisson, fedminor, GeneHansen, BroKV, WhoDat_SB44, nawlinsman77, Swamprat, PapaBacchus, Swimmer, t_rav_82, TechDawg09, notsaintkyle, CatalanSaint, Saint-Ragnar, lapaz, Winter, BreesusSaves, flipp812, kelsobob, stlsaintdave, Mojomajik9, 2009ring, red, Will Survive, Jekylz Hyde, COsaintsfan, Saint Jack, rob22278, Necrocajun, 26ISTHEMAN, SardinianSaint, gradualprocess, nowhiners, ultimatesaintsfan, who dat bo, Swampy Saint, greg8710, Saint_Ward, thiefinthenight, AgentJRad, devnclem, saintstraveler, Saint Ace, saintmdterps, ASB81689, Coreyinthe504, brockmeaux, tophergillock, efil4stnias, JustaCoastie, JWDtrey3, St.Fury, jayd265, superlaser, Galbreath34, barristerboy, JvilleJoe, O MAN, ANKOMA33, SaintswonSBXLIV, LubDemSaints, cflwhodat, RussTKD, Saints318, BlackandGoldXLIV, redlandssaintsson, jmalon3, cuddlemonkey, Bayareasaint, B-Train, Joe OKC, CDinSTL, lake_city_saint, crazybyrd87, newiberiasaint, 2fya, MustyOleSaint, SaintsIn2009, syeager, v3kt0r, ChaosAlien, Taker597, JLL, oysters, billinms, CincySaintsFan, WCoastSaintsFan, woot, Le_Moyne, Rojam, Dave Worth, cajundave, duhonmark551, BoNcHiE, NYSaint, robsmith32, mit98, NOLAJM504, ALLNO, lazyeyeh, bthomas1, BlueRaspberry, rootbeersoup, thefifthwall, curtballs, RandyB, MobileSaintsFan, JDax, jeffoxiam, kevinh, WHO DAT 337, St4ever, Jonboy, mrbrown2195, grammysweets, JackT., B-Rich, Ti Rider, Tater, guidomerkinsrules, DEUCERICKBOY02, LittleChenier, stadanko, insidejob, Brennan77, TDapogny, mRex, RaginCajun83, xkeith031x, cool1038, austxsaintfan, Kid Dynomite, VoodooChild85
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Heading to Nola tomorrow for Bacchus.
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 19
Views: 356
Trump vs Media/Trump meltdown grab bag
Last Post: saintmdterps
Posted On: Today
Replies: 85
Views: 2,027
Audio confirms organized protest at town hall meeting
Last Post: guidomerkinsrules
Posted On: Today
Replies: 24
Views: 530
1 The Four Rules of NFL Free Agency
Last Post: Swimmer
Posted On: Today
Replies: 7
Views: 479
1 Nick Fairley, set to be a free agent, should get an idea of how his market is shaping up this week
Last Post: JackT.
Posted On: Today
Replies: 26
Views: 1,202
Tyeler Davison played through torn labrum
Last Post: Swimmer
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 1,142
C. Jones gets tag
Last Post: ASB81689
Posted On: Today
Replies: 1
Views: 2
Leaked ObamaCare bill outlines GOP plan
Last Post: redlandssaintsson
Posted On: Today
Replies: 16
Views: 637
More...
Members Birthdays
jarhead (49), Darb (45), dredre949 (41)
Past News
Why Sean Payton is still the right fit for the New Orleans Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 26
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Safeties
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 85
1 The Four Rules of NFL Free Agency
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 302
1 Saints will have to spend big if they want to land an edge rusher like Melvin Ingram
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 270
1 5 NFL combine storylines to watch in Indianapolis this week
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 349
Gauging the Saints' musts, needs and wants as the NFL offseason kicks off
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 02-25-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 368
1 The 9 best bargains available in NFL free agency
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 02-25-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 342
1 Nick Fairley, set to be a free agent, should get an idea of how his market is shaping up this week
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 02-25-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 285
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:22 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0