Saints grab best available cornerback, sleeper quarterback in pre-combine mock draft 5.0



The New Orleans Saints mix big-time draft prospects from powerhouse programs with small-school studs in this latest 7-round mock draft.





By John Sigler -- CSC



As always, I’m building this mock draft with the assumption under the assumption that the New Orleans Saints will address their highest-priority roster “must-adds” (pass rusher and cornerback) through free agency. The Saints should also pursue less-important but still vulnerable “needs” (guard and middle linebacker), leaving their draft strategy open to target “wants” (tailback, tight end, kick returner).



They could also double down on positions filled by free agents. Either way, I don’t anticipate the Saints going into the draft needing to focus on a specific position. Their $30-million in cap space and high number of players rostered for 2017 gives the Saints a lot of flexibility when adding personnel this spring.



This week’s NFL Scouting Combine and the athletic testing that comes with it should help finalize draft boards around the NFL scouting community. As always, a flurry of rumors and last-minute negotiations will give us a glimpse towards next week’s opening of free agency. And remember: a large part of the process in these mock drafts is not to built the perfect-world draft class. I’m trying to introduce readers to draft prospects and possible scenarios that may not otherwise be considered.



