Saints grab best available cornerback, sleeper quarterback in pre-combine mock draft 5.0



The New Orleans Saints mix big-time draft prospects from powerhouse programs with small-school studs in this latest 7-round mock draft.





By John Sigler -- CSC



As always, Im building this mock draft with the assumption under the assumption that the New Orleans Saints will address their highest-priority roster must-adds (pass rusher and cornerback) through free agency. The Saints should also pursue less-important but still vulnerable needs (guard and middle linebacker), leaving their draft strategy open to target wants (tailback, tight end, kick returner).



They could also double down on positions filled by free agents. Either way, I dont anticipate the Saints going into the draft needing to focus on a specific position. Their $30-million in cap space and high number of players rostered for 2017 gives the Saints a lot of flexibility when adding personnel this spring.



This weeks NFL Scouting Combine and the athletic testing that comes with it should help finalize draft boards around the NFL scouting community. As always, a flurry of rumors and last-minute negotiations will give us a glimpse towards next weeks opening of free agency. And remember: a large part of the process in these mock drafts is not to built the perfect-world draft class. Im trying to introduce readers to draft prospects and possible scenarios that may not otherwise be considered.



