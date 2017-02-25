home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Saints grab best available cornerback, sleeper quarterback in pre-combine mock draft 5.0

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:45 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,807
Post Saints grab best available cornerback, sleeper quarterback in pre-combine mock draft 5.0


The New Orleans Saints mix big-time draft prospects from powerhouse programs with small-school studs in this latest 7-round mock draft.


By John Sigler -- CSC

As always, Im building this mock draft with the assumption under the assumption that the New Orleans Saints will address their highest-priority roster must-adds (pass rusher and cornerback) through free agency. The Saints should also pursue less-important but still vulnerable needs (guard and middle linebacker), leaving their draft strategy open to target wants (tailback, tight end, kick returner).

They could also double down on positions filled by free agents. Either way, I dont anticipate the Saints going into the draft needing to focus on a specific position. Their $30-million in cap space and high number of players rostered for 2017 gives the Saints a lot of flexibility when adding personnel this spring.

This weeks NFL Scouting Combine and the athletic testing that comes with it should help finalize draft boards around the NFL scouting community. As always, a flurry of rumors and last-minute negotiations will give us a glimpse towards next weeks opening of free agency. And remember: a large part of the process in these mock drafts is not to built the perfect-world draft class. Im trying to introduce readers to draft prospects and possible scenarios that may not otherwise be considered.

Full Article -- CSC

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Who's Online
Currently Active Users: 690
There are currently 170 members and 520 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Roberto, FLYGHT, superlaser, scootnpcola, deuce4pres, SaintsMan209, Va Saints Fan, JackDiesel, Mikezzz, Brandon13, RaginSaint93, krichard714, brockmeaux, Dean in L.A., triumph, kenchaisson, B_doggman47, uproar90, Homer1833, efil4stnias, ThiSaint, Tobythebest, Algsaint, Mr.Blonde, longtime lurker, Ti Rider, AMZee, bigdaddysaints, JLL, jesusfish, Dellis, Brennan77, jumpingoff, new city champ, Loco Hornet Fan, Mikie17, JimEverett, stormin mormon, FLASH, cajundave, Saint Poppa, El Caliente, TribuneUK, jayd265, wesleyTX13, MJ in Calif, saintbilly25, Coreyinthe504, clintjr23, Dmatt777, rail, POINT-SHAVER, socbe7, SaintsJunkie, butkus, billinms, Kegger, who dat bo, faceman, bimbushy, Hunter57, BioSaint, Saint Droopy, Porkchop, jrich7720, ELLIASJWILLIAMS, English, southdeltan, VDK, Bleu Raeder, diehardfan, logic26, alohawhodat, saint-58, mr e, AgnesT, Jumpman910, FLEA, rickyjones, tampa saints fan, Saintaholic, Deltabull, james_k_p, ANKOMA33, slowchild25, LORD_BREESUS, heavydsaint, Whodatinjoburg, SaintFanDave, baron8, brandon8283, jarrettsaint, greatshow25, thefifthwall, Craigj, Slim K, guidomerkinsrules, St. Chris, loudogg, Rugger, SuJaguar00, CDeuce26, MustyOleSaint, lades, eaglefreak, blotch1, omnipitus, ZXCV, EndzoneSaint, Pyroth, Crusader Saint, MarleyBob87, jagpack, atapapa, TucsonSaintsFan, SaintSeb, guillermo, mRex, SwampThing, saints28, mexicansaint, ktulu909, New Orleans Rob, coldseat, crosswatt, grammysweets, snake pliskin, whodat111, Allenw, roturn, St.Fury, Sev705, camelphace, NolaFord, RaginCajun83, kesean, mg450, MarCowMar, CapitalCitySaint, brd13, Le_Moyne, BreesusSaves, NUSaintsfan, TheSaints7, cred11, crazybyrd87, AnnaAD, Saint-Ragnar, mccombmike, aljaydu, Bozzhawg318
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Chandler Jones gets tag
Last Post: ELLIASJWILLIAMS
Posted On: Today
Replies: 8
Views: 228
Audio confirms organized protest at town hall meeting
Last Post: brockmeaux
Posted On: Today
Replies: 28
Views: 610
1 Saints grab best available cornerback, sleeper quarterback in pre-combine mock draft 5.0
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
1 Saints will have to spend big if they want to land an edge rusher like Melvin Ingram
Last Post: Saint Droopy
Posted On: Today
Replies: 27
Views: 1,571
Walking Dead season 7 (Spoilers)
Last Post: bigdaddysaints
Posted On: Today
Replies: 641
Views: 32,211
Transgender students are next...
Last Post: samiam5211
Posted On: Today
Replies: 77
Views: 1,986
Jets release Mangold
Last Post: UFCSaint
Posted On: Today
Replies: 13
Views: 1,371
1 Nick Fairley, set to be a free agent, should get an idea of how his market is shaping up this week
Last Post: mccombmike
Posted On: Today
Replies: 28
Views: 1,259
More...
Members Birthdays
jarhead (49), Darb (45), dredre949 (41)
Past News
1 Saints grab best available cornerback, sleeper quarterback in pre-combine mock draft 5.0
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 1
Why Sean Payton is still the right fit for the New Orleans Saints
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 68
New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Safeties
Last Post: mvtrucking
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 103
1 The Four Rules of NFL Free Agency
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 309
1 Saints will have to spend big if they want to land an edge rusher like Melvin Ingram
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 279
1 5 NFL combine storylines to watch in Indianapolis this week
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 350
Gauging the Saints' musts, needs and wants as the NFL offseason kicks off
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 02-25-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 369
1 The 9 best bargains available in NFL free agency
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: 02-25-2017
Replies: 0
Views: 343
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:52 PM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0