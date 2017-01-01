Green Bay Packers LB Nick Perry likely to be a sought-after free agent



By Andrew Kulp -- All 22



Monday turned out to be very lucrative for Green Bay Packers linebacker Nick Perry, and he didn’t even receive a contract extension or become a free agent yet.



With news that the franchise tag will be placed on Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Melvin Ingram, Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones and New York Giants defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul in lieu of long-term deals, the top three free-agent edge defenders are all effectively off the market. Carolina Panthers defensive end Mario Addison signed a contract extension, too.



That means the list of available players who can rush the passer — specifically off the edges — just got a lot shorter. In fact, in terms of players under 30 who have recorded double-digit sacks at some point in their NFL careers, Perry basically just became the only game in town.



