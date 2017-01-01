|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Report: Los Angeles Rams to use franchise tag on CB Trumaine Johnson
By Andrew Kulp -- All 22
Add Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trumaine Johnson to the long list of NFL players who are hearing on Monday that they will be slapped with the franchise tag.
According to Dan Graziano for ESPN, the Rams are expected to use the franchise tag on Johnson for the second year in a row. The cost of doing so would be $16.74 million.
The deadline for the Rams to officially tag Johnson is 4 p.m. on March 1.
If Johnson were to become a free agent, he would likely be considered among the top three cornerbacks on the market. According to Pro Football Focus, the fifth-year veteran ranked 17th out of 109 qualifying cornerbacks (minimum 25% snaps played regular season and playoffs) with a 72.3 opponents’ passer rating*in 2016.
Full Article -- All 22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|