|New Orleans Saints
Saints in good position to address defense in 'one of the best defensive drafts' NFL Network's Mike Mayock has seen
Today, 12:55 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,102
Saints in good position to address defense in 'one of the best defensive drafts' NFL Network's Mike Mayock has seen
By Herbie Teope, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
NFL Draft analyst Mike Mayock hosted his annual pre-NFL Scouting Combine teleconference Monday afternoon with beat writers from around the league.
From quarterbacks to defensive players, Mayock touched on numerous subjects for a little more than two hours.
One theme, however, rose above the Q&A session to dominate the call.
"This defensive draft at edge and at corner is outstanding," said Mayock, who also called the 2017 draft class "one of the best defensive drafts I've seen."
Mayock's proclamation for defensive end and cornerback is good news when considering the New Orleans Saints' desire to bolter the positions after ranking last in the league against the pass and totaling just 30 sacks on the 2016 season...
Full Story - NOLA.com
