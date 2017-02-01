home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 12:57 AM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,102
Avery Young waived by New Orleans Saints


By Mark Inabinett

Former Auburn offensive tackle Avery Young spent the entire 2016 season with the New Orleans Saints without ever getting to play for the NFL team. Now, he won't get the opportunity after the Saints placed him on waivers on Monday.

Young was bypassed in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed with New Orleans as a free agent in May. When the Saints' rookies reported for training camp in July, though, Young was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. The designation indicates that Young had an injury not connected to his time with New Orleans.

The nature of Young's injury was never disclosed by the Saints or by Young...

Full Story - AL.com

 

