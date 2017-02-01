|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 12:57 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,102
|
Avery Young waived by New Orleans Saints
By Mark Inabinett
Former Auburn offensive tackle Avery Young spent the entire 2016 season with the New Orleans Saints without ever getting to play for the NFL team. Now, he won't get the opportunity after the Saints placed him on waivers on Monday.
Young was bypassed in the 2016 NFL Draft and signed with New Orleans as a free agent in May. When the Saints' rookies reported for training camp in July, though, Young was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list. The designation indicates that Young had an injury not connected to his time with New Orleans.
The nature of Young's injury was never disclosed by the Saints or by Young...
Full Story - AL.com
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 67 members and 411 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
literature
, zioncityintheatl
, saintology
, cool1038
, red
, nosaints213
, Va Saints Fan
, Jimmie
, kenchaisson
, rickyjones
, TheSaints7
, Silent Dave
, Taker597
, V Chip
, AgentJRad
, warren G.
, Saintsphere
, Andrus
, Filaphill
, Crawdaddys
, cdexterg
, mg6035
, Saintfan4life
, John873
, Saints 318
, Tobythebest
, bigdaddysaints
, Roland19
, Wheelo
, PoBoy504
, Troothus
, lades
, lechapman
, thefifthwall
, Bayareasaint
, saintbilly25
, BreesusSaves
, bartk12
, Cougar 1
, Deucesharper
, Allen Poe
, J-Donk
, olbleedyeyes
, WxM
, triumph
, woot
, Joe OKC
, DanMc07
, Montana Saint Fan
, stadanko
, Infinite_Crescent
, cwesleyc
, Trump2016
, guidomerkinsrules
, blunted
, KiwiSaint
, bigezsaint
, nolaswede
, JDax
, farfromsilent
, kcgirl
, texasjefe
, sam rey
, NYSaint
, iChill
, NatureBoy
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:26 AM.
|