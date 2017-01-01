Fletcher Mackel's 2017 New Orleans Saints mock draft version 2.0



By Fletcher Mackel



NEW ORLEANS  In my first 2017 New Orleans Saints mock draft I had the Black and Gold selecting University of Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers.



My thought behind going with a safety at No. 11 in the first round was twofold. First, my assumption is New Orleans will release veteran safety Jairus Byrd in March and save about $8 million against the salary cap.



Second, Peppers helps the Saints woeful special teams unit as a return man.



If Byrd is not released my next mock draft will certainly feature a different player in the first round (either USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson or Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey) but in the spirit of being true to my initial beliefs, Peppers will remain my guy in the first round.



Also, before we get to all my picks, here are a few thoughts I have on the 2017 NFL draft as a whole:...



Full Story - WDSU.com NEW ORLEANS  In my first 2017 New Orleans Saints mock draft I had the Black and Gold selecting University of Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers.My thought behind going with a safety at No. 11 in the first round was twofold. First, my assumption is New Orleans will release veteran safety Jairus Byrd in March and save about $8 million against the salary cap.Second, Peppers helps the Saints woeful special teams unit as a return man.If Byrd is not released my next mock draft will certainly feature a different player in the first round (either USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson or Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey) but in the spirit of being true to my initial beliefs, Peppers will remain my guy in the first round.Also, before we get to all my picks, here are a few thoughts I have on the 2017 NFL draft as a whole:...