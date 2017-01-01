|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
Mark Ingram, other Saints reportedly turned away at London club for looking too 'urban'
Today, 01:06 AM
Owner/Webmaster
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,102
Mark Ingram, other Saints reportedly turned away at London club for looking too 'urban'
Advocate staff report
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram and a group of friends -- including teammates Sterling Moore, B.W. Webb, and Vonn Bell -- were apparently turned away from a London club early Tuesday morning for looking too "urban."
Here's how the story unfolded, according to a series of Ingram tweets:...
Full Story - The Advocate
