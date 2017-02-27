home Steve Gleasons Website
Post Kevin Minter appears destined to leave Arizona Cardinals


The inside linebacker is one of the Arizona Cardinals many free agents and hes intimated that hell be testing the market

By Jim Koch -- Raising Zona

Ask Arizona Cardinals management what they think of Kevin Minter and theyd probably tell you they want him back next season. After all, the 26-year old free agent has done a solid job at inside linebacker, starting all 32 games over the last two years.

Ask the clubs fans about Minter and theyd likely be split down the middle. Most would probably agree that an upgrade at his position would be warranted. Those who feel that way may be getting their wish.

The LSU product has indicated hed like to remain in the desert. But, in the same breath, he admitted hed like to gauge what his value would be around the NFL. In other words, Minters agent will be working the phones once the bargaining period commences.


Full Article -- Raising Zona

 

