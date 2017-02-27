|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 03:33 AM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,813
|
Kevin Minter appears destined to leave Arizona Cardinals
The inside linebacker is one of the Arizona Cardinals many free agents and hes intimated that hell be testing the market
By Jim Koch -- Raising Zona
Ask Arizona Cardinals management what they think of Kevin Minter and theyd probably tell you they want him back next season. After all, the 26-year old free agent has done a solid job at inside linebacker, starting all 32 games over the last two years.
Ask the clubs fans about Minter and theyd likely be split down the middle. Most would probably agree that an upgrade at his position would be warranted. Those who feel that way may be getting their wish.
The LSU product has indicated hed like to remain in the desert. But, in the same breath, he admitted hed like to gauge what his value would be around the NFL. In other words, Minters agent will be working the phones once the bargaining period commences.
Full Article -- Raising Zona
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 24 members and 309 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Hotdog_Skin
, Grandadmiral
, StudioSaint
, isitsunday27
, mcgarry3
, billinms
, TheSaints7
, thefifthwall
, PoBoy504
, saintmike23
, ChrisMcD35
, cdexterg
, Optimus Prime
, wyrmer
, mrsaint
, BlueChimay
, Mojomajik9
, WHODAT44
, happy saint
, Andrus
, mr e
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:27 AM.
|