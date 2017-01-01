home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 04:20 AM  
Andrus Andrus is online now
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,103
Chargers place franchise tag on star pass rusher Melvin Ingram


by Sean Wagner-McGough

Teams in need of a dangerous pass rusher arent going to be able to lure Melvin Ingram away from San Diego.

On Monday night, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Chargers filed paperwork to franchise tag Ingram. This move, like most franchise tag decisions, wasnt unexpected.

Last week, La Canfora estimated that there was a 75 percent chance the Chargers would tag Ingram. If he had hit the open market, he likely wouldve landed a monster contract given his productivity (18.5 sacks in the past two seasons) and his age (27). CBS Sports Pete Prisco ranked Ingram as this offseasons top free agent. ...

Ingram will have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal with the Chargers. Otherwise, hell play under the tag, which is the equivalent of a one-year contract worth somewhere around $15 million. Even if they cant work out a long-term deal, the Chargers ensured that their roster will boast a fierce pass rush next year in Ingram and Joey Bosa -- the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year...

Full Story - CBSSports.com

