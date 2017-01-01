|
|
|
|
|
Today, 04:20 AM
|
|
|
|
|
Chargers place franchise tag on star pass rusher Melvin Ingram
by Sean Wagner-McGough
Teams in need of a dangerous pass rusher arent going to be able to lure Melvin Ingram away from San Diego.
On Monday night, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that the Chargers filed paperwork to franchise tag Ingram. This move, like most franchise tag decisions, wasnt unexpected.
Last week, La Canfora estimated that there was a 75 percent chance the Chargers would tag Ingram. If he had hit the open market, he likely wouldve landed a monster contract given his productivity (18.5 sacks in the past two seasons) and his age (27). CBS Sports Pete Prisco ranked Ingram as this offseasons top free agent. ...
Ingram will have until July 15 to agree to a long-term deal with the Chargers. Otherwise, hell play under the tag, which is the equivalent of a one-year contract worth somewhere around $15 million. Even if they cant work out a long-term deal, the Chargers ensured that their roster will boast a fierce pass rush next year in Ingram and Joey Bosa -- the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year...
Full Story - CBSSports.com
More franchised player news from CBSSports.com:
|