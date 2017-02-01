New Orleans Saints 2017 free agency outlook: Specialists



By Herbie Teope -- Picayune



The New Orleans Saints enter a transition period on special teams, but not at place kicker or punter.*



Bradford Banta joins the coaching staff as special teams coordinator in place of Greg McMahon, whom the Saints cut ties with in the days after the regular season concluded.*



The Saints also parted ways with assistant special teams coach Stan Kwan, and his replacement is Kevin O'Dea, who joined the coaching staff in Week 12 of the past season.

*

O'Dea's retention was natural when considering kicker Wil Lutz finished his rookie season strong after early struggles with trajectory and blocked kicks.



