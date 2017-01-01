Kevin Zeitler loves Cincinnati, but ready for anything as NFL free agency approaches



Kevin Zeitler is about to become a very rich man. Will that be in Cincinnati?



By Jason Marcum -- Cincy Jungle



With the start of NFL free agency approaching fast, Kevin Zeitler continues to look like he’ll end up testing the open market.



The Bengals are expected to be content with letting their stud guard see what other teams have to offer. That seems to be what Zeitler is hoping for based on his interview with Sirius XM Radio.



“I love Cincinnati, but I'm open to anything,” Zeitler said. “It's an exciting time.”



