Logan Ryan is the Patriots 2nd most important free agent


After Donta Hightower, the Patriots CB may be the 2nd biggest priority to re-sign.

By Michael McD -- Pats Pulpit

The Patriots have a lot of free agents they have to take care of, and they have the cap space to do it. Donta Hightower is the Patriots biggest priority because hes the signal caller and the captain. Next on that list is probably a name that isnt talked about much and thats CB Logan Ryan. Ryan was originally drafted by the Patriots in the 2013 draft and has established himself as the 2nd best player from that class behind Jamie Collins, who is now with the Browns.

The Patriots havent had a lot of their young talent stick around for a second contract due to the free agent market prices, and some simply not panning out. McCourty is the one player since 2010 thats accepted a 2nd contract with the team. Part of that is because the Patriots didnt want to lose a valued captain, so they upped the guaranteed money. The Patriots only play top of the end money for players that are at the top of their position, although Ryan probably isnt seeking that amount.

Ryan was easily the Patriots top corner in the postseason. His assignments were DeAndre Hopkins, Eli Rogers, and Mohammed Sanu. Do you remember what those three did against the Patriots? Those three did pretty much nothing in their postseason losses as Logan Ryan had blanket coverage all game. Combined, those 3 receivers had 15 catches for 156 yards and 0 TD against the Patriots. Not every catch came against Ryan in coverage, as the Patriots played a lot of zone defense against the Texans and Steelers since they were up 3 scores in the 4th quarter in each game. The fact that none of those players scored touchdowns or were a big factor in their game is all I need to know.

Full Article -- Pats Pulpit

 

