Saints release safety Jairus Byrd due to lack of production



By Kaleel Weatherly -- SB Nation



Safety Jairus Byrd became the New Orleans Saints’ latest cap casualty. The Saints released the 30-year-old safety after three seasons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Byrd, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed a six-year, $56 million deal with New Orleans in 2014 and was scheduled to make just under $8 million in 2017.



After playing the first four games in his debut season with the Saints, Byrd suffered a torn lateral meniscus during a Thursday practice. The team placed him on injured reserve the next day.



From 2015 to 2016, Byrd played in 29 games but did not produce at a high level. He racked up 135 tackles and three interceptions in that span.



After a poor outing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of last season, head coach Sean Payton benched Byrd for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the then-San Diego Chargers.



Full Article -- SB Nation Safety Jairus Byrd became the New Orleans Saints’ latest cap casualty. The Saints released the 30-year-old safety after three seasons, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Byrd, a three-time Pro Bowler, signed a six-year, $56 million deal with New Orleans in 2014 and was scheduled to make just under $8 million in 2017.After playing the first four games in his debut season with the Saints, Byrd suffered a torn lateral meniscus during a Thursday practice. The team placed him on injured reserve the next day.From 2015 to 2016, Byrd played in 29 games but did not produce at a high level. He racked up 135 tackles and three interceptions in that span.After a poor outing against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of last season, head coach Sean Payton benched Byrd for the team’s Week 4 matchup against the then-San Diego Chargers.