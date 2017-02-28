|
|
|
|
|
Today, 09:12 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,819
|
New Orleans Saints: The Case for Reuben Foster
There are opinions aplenty on who the Saints should choose with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. This article makes the case that, if available, Reuben Foster is their only real choice.
By Roy Anderson -- WhoDat Dish
The NFL Draft is a guessing game and a gamble. For every Peyton Manning, theres a Ryan Leaf. If youre a Saints fan, for every Eddie George, theres an Alex Molden.
Alabamas middle linebacker Reuben Foster is one of the most certain perennial all-stars to hit the draft in some time. He can bring to the Saints the kind of defining play Luke Kuechly brings to the Carolina Panthers. Hes legit.
This reporter has logged a lot of hours recently going over film of the various players mentioned as likely first round candidates for the Saints. That includes Derek Barnett, Solomon Thomas, Teez Tabor, Quincy Wilson, Marshon Lattimore, Takkarist McKinley, and Taco Charlton.
Reuben Fosters name pops up as much as any other but its been seen as unlikely that hell fall to pick 11.
Full Article -- WhoDat Dish
|
|
|
|
|
|