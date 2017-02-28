home Steve Gleasons Website
Old Today, 09:12 PM  
Dan in Lafayette Dan in Lafayette is offline
Official SR Curmudgeon
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,819
Post New Orleans Saints: The Case for Reuben Foster


There are opinions aplenty on who the Saints should choose with the 11th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. This article makes the case that, if available, Reuben Foster is their only real choice.

By Roy Anderson -- WhoDat Dish

The NFL Draft is a guessing game and a gamble. For every Peyton Manning, theres a Ryan Leaf. If youre a Saints fan, for every Eddie George, theres an Alex Molden.

Alabamas middle linebacker Reuben Foster is one of the most certain perennial all-stars to hit the draft in some time. He can bring to the Saints the kind of defining play Luke Kuechly brings to the Carolina Panthers. Hes legit.

This reporter has logged a lot of hours recently going over film of the various players mentioned as likely first round candidates for the Saints. That includes Derek Barnett, Solomon Thomas, Teez Tabor, Quincy Wilson, Marshon Lattimore, Takkarist McKinley, and Taco Charlton.

Reuben Fosters name pops up as much as any other but its been seen as unlikely that hell fall to pick 11.

Full Article -- WhoDat Dish

 

