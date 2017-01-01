home Steve Gleasons Website
The pending release of Jairus Byrd shows the Saints need to make the right moves this offseason


By Nick Underhill -- Advocate

Some team is going to celebrate a big-ticket signing in the coming weeks.

The player will be billed as the guy who is going to change everything for that organization.

It might work out. It also might not. Thats the danger of dabbling in free agency. You might find the missing link, or you might just find a pile of fools gold.

Given the expectations that came with signing safety Jairus Byrd, who will reportedly be released next week according to NFL Network, the only way to sum up his time in New Orleans is as underwhelming.

He was supposed to put a rising defense over the top and help deliver this city its second Super Bowl. Instead, his tenure will be remembered most for what didn't happen.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

