NFL sets 2017 salary cap at $167 million; Saints have $30.86 million in available cap space



By Herbie Teope -- Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS - The New Orleans Saints officially have a good amount of money available for the league's new calendar year, which begins March 9.



The NFL set the 2017 salary cap at $167 million, the NFLPA announced Wednesday. With the Saints carrying over $5.75 million in unused cap space from 2016, the figure set for the Saints is $172.75, according to the NFLPA.*



The Saints will have $30.86 million in available cap space, according to sportrac.com



