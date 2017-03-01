Saints GM Mickey Loomis values free agency over compensatory picks



By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune



The New Orleans Saints'*decision to consistently spend big in free agency has had consequences unrelated to the salary cap.



Each year the NFL awards compensatory draft picks at the ends of rounds three through seven to teams that lose more than they add in free agency the previous year. Some teams receive as many as four extra picks in a given year.



The Saints, meanwhile, didn't receive any of the 32 compensatory picks awarded last Friday, and they've had just three compensatory picks since Mickey Loomis took over as general manager in 2002 and 10 since the NFL began doling them out in 1994.



