|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:01 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,825
|
Saints GM Mickey Loomis values free agency over compensatory picks
By Josh Katzenstein -- Picayune
The New Orleans Saints'*decision to consistently spend big in free agency has had consequences unrelated to the salary cap.
Each year the NFL awards compensatory draft picks at the ends of rounds three through seven to teams that lose more than they add in free agency the previous year. Some teams receive as many as four extra picks in a given year.
The Saints, meanwhile, didn't receive any of the 32 compensatory picks awarded last Friday, and they've had just three compensatory picks since Mickey Loomis took over as general manager in 2002 and 10 since the NFL began doling them out in 1994.
Full Article -- Picayune
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 181 members and 665 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Klenzade
, guillermo
, tlmsaints
, Optimus Walken
, TruSaint
, bigmanofds
, honeybadger
, Vega$$aint
, Doombot
, difrnt
, tampa saints fan
, Le_Moyne
, platinumvinnyv
, Saints addic
, isitsunday27
, Coreyinthe504
, dutar76
, hankster2
, Threads
, bsharp
, cajundave
, kenchaisson
, ALLNO
, catothagreat
, donnasw
, SaintKW
, COsaintsfan
, Kenosha26
, salford79
, sthomas1124
, Deeneaus
, brungart
, Allen Poe
, Will Survive
, flettrich2
, Saintfan4life
, ChaosAlien
, greg985
, davidferraratn
, ArmyDave
, socbe7
, Craigj
, bouxdag
, duckjr78
, B-Train
, WxM
, sportsaint
, BoNcHiE
, Tony in Brandon
, OutlawSaint
, DCSaints_Fan
, St.Fury
, Bayareasaint
, MrVoodoo
, ATLSAINT
, bbourque5
, Andrus
, djwooley69
, nola_dane
, GeauxWhoDats
, V Chip
, nolamarc
, neworleanshoo
, Tpstr
, Zzyyxxyyxx
, Da Living Saint
, superchuck500
, peff
, AgnesT
, bigdub81
, jmalon3
, pillpusher19
, Pensacola
, bobad
, CaptainCuz
, whodatgdog
, Carbon
, Icon
, Talon Jade
, jboss
, Expatriate
, bigdaddysaints
, bigcarlittlewill
, Galbreath34
, lvsaintsfan
, LiterOCola
, Dr. Doom
, Chopzley
, saintsfan4210
, NOLAJM504
, AARPSaint
, PayOrPlay
, Saint85
, Arathrael
, firecouch
, Saints318
, Clutch8101
, deuce4pres
, duhonmark551
, BobE
, SocietyDweller
, t_rav_82
, Sabine
, El Caliente
, JWDtrey3
, Pancakes
, superlaser
, Chris
, BreesusSaves
, guidomerkinsrules
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, FLYGHT
, Infoman
, crazybyrd87
, JOMFA
, rsmith2783
, SuperQuincy
, jadebordelon26
, Pdlc
, loudogg
, EndzoneSaint
, 1K SPORT
, sammymvpknight
, Homer
, Silent Bob
, Saint-Ragnar
, St. Anger
, Jekylz Hyde
, whodat111
, Zztop
, Zanedavis1
, Dmatt777
, roturn
, brockmeaux
, JimEverett
, CajunHoustonian
, FLEA
, treeduck
, Mikie
, -cook-
, syeager
, Analyze This
, MarCowMar
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, chrisusm
, jonseth23
, Taker597
, BlackendNutria
, 75Saint
, CantonLegend
, Youngnola3
, Brandon13
, par2143
, jaglosso
, thiefinthenight
, BigDSaintsFan
, JvilleJoe
, thefifthwall
, kennydfresh
, St. Chris
, Slixtrix
, Ky Saint Fan
, gradualprocess
, madsaint1967
, urzombiefood
, Le_fleur_fan_78
, mkcrec
, coldseat
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:15 PM.
|