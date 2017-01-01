Dirk Koetter on Mike Nolan: 'I wish he was in another division'



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS  Dirk Koetter isnt looking forward to seeing Mike Nolan again.



The two men coached together in Atlanta from 2012-2014, when Koetter served as the offensive coordinator, and Nolan oversaw the defense. Koetter, who is now the head coach of Tampa Bay, developed a deep respect for Nolan during that time and gave him high praise on Wednesday.



Theyre getting an excellent coach in Mike Nolan, Koetter said. Grew up as the son of a coach in the NFL. Mikes an extremely intelligent coach. Great with situational football. I was so impressed with the way he coached the defense in that area. I wish he was in another division besides ours.



Nolan was recently hired by the Saints to oversee the linebackers following the departure of Joe Vitt, who was let go along with a handful of other coaches.



