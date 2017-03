Dirk Koetter on Mike Nolan: 'I wish he was in another division'



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS – Dirk Koetter isn’t looking forward to seeing Mike Nolan again.



The two men coached together in Atlanta from 2012-2014, when Koetter served as the offensive coordinator, and Nolan oversaw the defense. Koetter, who is now the head coach of Tampa Bay, developed a deep respect for Nolan during that time and gave him high praise on Wednesday.



“They’re getting an excellent coach in Mike Nolan,” Koetter said. “Grew up as the son of a coach in the NFL. Mike’s an extremely intelligent coach. Great with situational football. I was so impressed with the way he coached the defense in that area. I wish he was in another division besides ours.”



Nolan was recently hired by the Saints to oversee the linebackers following the departure of Joe Vitt, who was let go along with a handful of other coaches.



