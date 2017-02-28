|
|
|
|
|
|
NFL free agency preview: Secondary
By Chris Burke -- Sports Illustrated
A year ago, had you predicted that A.J. Bouye was about to be the most coveted cornerback on the free-agent market, reactions would have ranged from youre insane to what is an A.J. Bouye?
Now everyone knows his name. The 25-year-old emerged this season as a lock-down for the Texans, and he could wind up the highest-paid free agent cornerbackand if not him, that honor likely would fall either to Trumaine Johnson, who could be franchise-tagged at any moment by the Rams, or Stephon Gilmore, who appears headed out of Buffalo.
There is decent talent at the CB position, though, and teams should find contributing performers in the likes of Logan Ryan (New England), Alterraun Verner (cut by Tennessee) and Dre Kirkpatrick (Cincinnati). Things are not quite as rosy at safety, because the Chiefs recently made Eric Berry the highest-paid safety in the NFL and Barry Church is also on track to wind up back with Dallas.
If that happens, the big winner will be Tony Jefferson, who would cash in no matter if he stays with Arizona or departs. Beyond him, there are depth piecesDuron Harmon (New England), Rashad Johnson (Tennessee), Jonathan Cyprien (Jacksonville), T.J. McDonald (Los Angeles Rams)but no stars.
A primer on the DB class:
Full Article -- SI
