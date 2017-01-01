home Steve Gleasons Website
Defensive end Darryl Tapp would like to return to Saints in free agency


By Joel Erickson -- Advocate

INDIANAPOLIS – Darryl Tapp would like to be back with the New Orleans Saints next season.

Tapp, the veteran defensive end who signed with the Saints in July, made the team out of camp and played 292, or 27.8 percent of the snaps, last season, is a free agent, and his priority is to return to New Orleans.

"Yes. Caps lock. Font, Times New Roman," Tapp joked. "I had a great time last year, just the atmosphere that Coach Payton created. The players, the old heads, and then the young guys they got in, none of them felt entitled or privileged. They worked."

Tapp, who is in Indianapolis for the NFL scouting combine this week as part of a three-week externship with the NFL Players Association, said there's been some "chatter" about a potential return, but nothing concrete.

Full Article -- Advocate

 

