Today, 10:48 AM
Official SR Curmudgeon
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,833
|
Expect Saints To Draft A Safety
With news of Jairus Byrds release, Sean Paytons comments about the draft indicate that the New Orleans Saints may look toward the draft to fill the hole at safety.
By Ty Anania -- WhoDat Dish
When Sean Payton spoke with John DeShazier about the upcoming draft,*gave some indication as to how the New Orleans Saints might approach the offseason.*On the subject of offseason musts, Payton had this to say:
"If you have a must, and a must means you must fill this spot lets say its a certain position do you feel like thats available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If its not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position."
This would figure to be a pretty basic philosophy for free agency. If a position is deep in the draft, you can let free agency pass without filling the need because youre comfortable with the idea that youll be able to find a player in the draft.
And on the subject of deep positions in the 2017 draft, Payton brought up five specifically.
Full Article -- WhoDat Dish
|
