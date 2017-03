Expect Saints To Draft A Safety



With news of Jairus Byrdís release, Sean Paytonís comments about the draft indicate that the New Orleans Saints may look toward the draft to fill the hole at safety.



By Ty Anania -- WhoDat Dish



When Sean Payton spoke with John DeShazier about the upcoming draft,*gave some indication as to how the New Orleans Saints might approach the offseason.*On the subject of offseason ďmusts,Ē Payton had this to say:



"If you have a must, and a ďmustĒ means you must fill this spot Ė letís say itís a certain position Ė do you feel like thatís available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If itís not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position."



This would figure to be a pretty basic philosophy for free agency. If a position is deep in the draft, you can let free agency pass without filling the need because youíre comfortable with the idea that youíll be able to find a player in the draft.



And on the subject of deep positions in the 2017 draft, Payton brought up five specifically.



