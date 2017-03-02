Expect Saints To Draft A Safety



With news of Jairus Byrds release, Sean Paytons comments about the draft indicate that the New Orleans Saints may look toward the draft to fill the hole at safety.



By Ty Anania -- WhoDat Dish



When Sean Payton spoke with John DeShazier about the upcoming draft,*gave some indication as to how the New Orleans Saints might approach the offseason.*On the subject of offseason musts, Payton had this to say:



"If you have a must, and a must means you must fill this spot  lets say its a certain position  do you feel like thats available in the draft, and what kind of depth do you think exists at that position in the draft? If its not, then you pay a little bit closer attention to free agency at that position."



This would figure to be a pretty basic philosophy for free agency. If a position is deep in the draft, you can let free agency pass without filling the need because youre comfortable with the idea that youll be able to find a player in the draft.



And on the subject of deep positions in the 2017 draft, Payton brought up five specifically.



