Titans, Eagles talking to Saints about trading for Brandin*Cooks


By Michael David Smith -- Pro Football Talk

Officially, the Saints say theyre planning to keep receiver Brandin Cooks. But trade talks are ongoing.

The Titans and Eagles are both interested in acquiring Cooks in a trade with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The Titans appear to be the more likely destination.

Cooks complained at times last year that he didnt like the way he was being used in the Saints offense. The Saints first-round draft pick in 2014, Cooks has developed into a very good wide receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season. But if hes not happy in New Orleans, the team may think it makes more sense to ship him out and acquire players or picks who could improve their defense.

Full Article -- PFT

 

