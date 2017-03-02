|
Titans, Eagles talking to Saints about trading for Brandin*Cooks
By Michael David Smith -- Pro Football Talk
Officially, the Saints say theyre planning to keep receiver Brandin Cooks. But trade talks are ongoing.
The Titans and Eagles are both interested in acquiring Cooks in a trade with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The Titans appear to be the more likely destination.
Cooks complained at times last year that he didnt like the way he was being used in the Saints offense. The Saints first-round draft pick in 2014, Cooks has developed into a very good wide receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season. But if hes not happy in New Orleans, the team may think it makes more sense to ship him out and acquire players or picks who could improve their defense.
Full Article -- PFT
