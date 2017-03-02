Titans, Eagles talking to Saints about trading for Brandin*Cooks



By Michael David Smith -- Pro Football Talk



Officially, the Saints say theyre planning to keep receiver Brandin Cooks. But trade talks are ongoing.



The Titans and Eagles are both interested in acquiring Cooks in a trade with the Saints, Chris Mortensen of ESPN reports. The Titans appear to be the more likely destination.



Cooks complained at times last year that he didnt like the way he was being used in the Saints offense. The Saints first-round draft pick in 2014, Cooks has developed into a very good wide receiver, catching 78 passes for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns last season. But if hes not happy in New Orleans, the team may think it makes more sense to ship him out and acquire players or picks who could improve their defense.



