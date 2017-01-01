|
Report: Saints talking with Titans, Eagles about potentially trading Brandin Cooks
By Joel Erickson -- Advocate
INDIANAPOLIS – Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is reportedly the subject of trade talks between the New Orleans Saints and a pair of teams, the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by ESPN's Chris Mortenson.
Mortenson also reported that the Titans are a more likely destination than the Eagles. Both Tennessee and Philadelphia have desperate needs at wide receiver and ample ammunition. The Titans own eight picks in the 2017 draft, including two first-rounders at No. 5 and No. 18. Philadelphia owns eight picks in the draft, but the Eagles have only one first-rounder, the No. 15 pick.
No trade can be consummated until the league year opens on March 9.
Cooks is headed into the fourth and final year of his rookie contract, but the Saints hold the option for a fifth year, an option they have not exercised yet.
Full Article -- Advocate
