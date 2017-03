Sean Payton says Brandin Cooks is not on the trading block, but team is always looking for ways to improve



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS – Brandin Cooks isn’t on the trade block.



But that doesn’t mean the Saints wouldn’t trade him, either. The price would just have to be right.



Speaking on NewOrleansSaints.com, coach Sean Payton said it isn’t uncommon for the Saints to listen to offers at the combine and that the team is willing to weight discussions since it is looking for ways to improve the defense.



“I know (general manager) Mickey (Loomis has) probably spoke to a handful of whether GMs or presidents with other teams,” Payton said. “Right now, we’re comfortable with him in a Saints’ uniform. We think the world of him and his skill set. It would have to be something real significant.”



