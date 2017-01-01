Sean Payton says Brandin Cooks is not on the trading block, but team is always looking for ways to improve



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS  Brandin Cooks isnt on the trade block.



But that doesnt mean the Saints wouldnt trade him, either. The price would just have to be right.



Speaking on NewOrleansSaints.com, coach Sean Payton said it isnt uncommon for the Saints to listen to offers at the combine and that the team is willing to weight discussions since it is looking for ways to improve the defense.



I know (general manager) Mickey (Loomis has) probably spoke to a handful of whether GMs or presidents with other teams, Payton said. Right now, were comfortable with him in a Saints uniform. We think the world of him and his skill set. It would have to be something real significant.



Full Article -- Advocate INDIANAPOLIS  Brandin Cooks isnt on the trade block.But that doesnt mean the Saints wouldnt trade him, either. The price would just have to be right.Speaking on NewOrleansSaints.com, coach Sean Payton said it isnt uncommon for the Saints to listen to offers at the combine and that the team is willing to weight discussions since it is looking for ways to improve the defense.I know (general manager) Mickey (Loomis has) probably spoke to a handful of whether GMs or presidents with other teams, Payton said. Right now, were comfortable with him in a Saints uniform. We think the world of him and his skill set. It would have to be something real significant.