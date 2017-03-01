Saints have yet to fully rebound from bounty scandal five years later



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The end of the New Orleans Saints' best run in franchise history went into motion five years ago Thursday.



It caught the Saints completely off guard. It certainly came out of nowhere for those outside the Metairie practice facility.



The Saints have never been the same since.



The league implicated between 22 and 27 players took part in the program. It pointed to Gregg Williams, the defensive coordinator during the three-year span who had just left for the St. Louis Rams, as the administrator of the program and occasional collector of funds....



The league announced around 2 p.m. on March 2, 2012, how it believed the Saints conducted a bounty program during the previous three seasons, in which the team operated an "improper 'Pay for Performance' program" that included "'bounty' payments to players for inflicting injuries on opposing players that would result in them being removed from a game."



Full Story - NOLA.com The end of the New Orleans Saints' best run in franchise history went into motion five years ago Thursday.It caught the Saints completely off guard. It certainly came out of nowhere for those outside the Metairie practice facility.The Saints have never been the same since.The league implicated between 22 and 27 players took part in the program. It pointed to Gregg Williams, the defensive coordinator during the three-year span who had just left for the St. Louis Rams, as the administrator of the program and occasional collector of funds....The league announced around 2 p.m. on March 2, 2012, how it believed the Saints conducted a bounty program during the previous three seasons, in which the team operated an "improper 'Pay for Performance' program" that included "'bounty' payments to players for inflicting injuries on opposing players that would result in them being removed from a game."