Saints better hit the jackpot if they decide to trade Brandin Cooks



By Larry Holder, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



The New Orleans Saints don't have to trade stud wide receiver Brandin Cooks. Repeat after me. The Saints don't have to trade Cooks. They have all the leverage.



That's why if they make a trade, they better strike it rich with a deal involving the team's 2014 first-round pick.



An ESPN report emerged Thursday that the Saints are entertaining a trade involving Cooks with the Titans and the Eagles being the top contenders for Cooks. NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune confirmed the trade talks involving Cooks.



My first thought was how could the Saints trade away one of their best offensive weapons...



