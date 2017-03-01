Saints' Brandin Cooks, a potential trade target, recently changed agents



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS -- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks entered the 2017 offseason with new representation.



Cooks, 23, switched agents at some point in the past few months. After being represented by Jeff Sperbeck of The NOVO Agency since 2014, Cooks now has Ryan Tollner of Rep1 Sports as his agent, according to NFL Players Association records.



The reason for the switch is unclear, but Cooks was at the center of some unwanted press during the 2016 season. ESPN reported in late November that Cooks was frustrated with his role on offense after he had no catches in a 49-21 blowout win over the Los Angeles Rams.



Cooks later discussed his desire to have a bigger and more versatile role on offense as opposed to frequently being used as a deep threat...



