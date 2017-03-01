Sean Payton: Brandin Cooks isn't on trade block but 'we're always listening'



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS -- Sean Payton has changed his tune with regards to wide receiver Brandin Cooks' future with the New Orleans Saints.



Just a week after Payton told Sirius XM Radio that he "absolutely" expected Cooks to be with the Saints for 2017, he's now acknowledging the possibility of trading the 2014 first-round pick.



"I wouldn't say he's on the trade block, but certainly when a team calls, a team that's looking for a receiver and we're looking to improve our defense, we're always listening," Payton told the team website Thursday from the NFL combine.



Payton said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis already has spoken with a handful of teams about the possibility of moving Cooks. A source said earlier Thursday that the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans were among the suitors...



