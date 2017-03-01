|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 07:46 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,108
|
Sean Payton: Brandin Cooks isn't on trade block but 'we're always listening'
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
INDIANAPOLIS -- Sean Payton has changed his tune with regards to wide receiver Brandin Cooks' future with the New Orleans Saints.
Just a week after Payton told Sirius XM Radio that he "absolutely" expected Cooks to be with the Saints for 2017, he's now acknowledging the possibility of trading the 2014 first-round pick.
"I wouldn't say he's on the trade block, but certainly when a team calls, a team that's looking for a receiver and we're looking to improve our defense, we're always listening," Payton told the team website Thursday from the NFL combine.
Payton said Saints general manager Mickey Loomis already has spoken with a handful of teams about the possibility of moving Cooks. A source said earlier Thursday that the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans were among the suitors...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 187 members and 743 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
RacerRyan15x
, Dmatt777
, blunted
, Galbreath34
, Steve in Colorado
, Nolan
, lforet2002
, jeepman
, mRex
, Torgo
, donato
, SaintsinMiami2
, IgorBrees
, Porkchop
, Blues_Forte
, BigDSaintsFan
, DefensePlease
, zknotts61
, jtalton
, SanFranSaintsFan
, jefetodd007
, meatman
, slimdb18
, Nutria
, bclemms
, Krodwhodat
, Bush Time in NO
, BoroSaint
, VinSaint
, Metallyca
, SimpleSaint
, B-Train
, john markins
, chemist54
, Eman5805
, iamsaved
, eatmoreyeah
, RandyB
, BioSaint
, lajoe17
, GoBnG
, Brennan77
, Swamprat
, eizenbizen
, who dat bo
, Pyroth
, NEBaghead
, omnipitus
, SuperMatt
, reverse
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, saints maniac
, BoNcHiE
, LetsGetWaffles
, ASB81689
, VDK
, SntReb
, DMC
, ChrisMcD35
, billinms
, Whodatgamer
, saintbilly25
, Tundra06
, staphory
, honeybadger
, Ryno
, baron8
, Brandon13
, MattyV
, AshintMC
, slaym
, Bozzhawg318
, St. Blooz
, longtime lurker
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, isgwill
, Threads
, soupcan dan
, mr e
, Whodatcolston
, captaustin
, pbourg5968
, CapitalCitySaint
, daybreaker
, sportsaint
, Saint Spud
, DoMePaTrolleR
, UncleTrvlingJim
, RJ in Lafayette
, SASaintsFan
, SUGrad03
, polo_haynes
, JG2345
, insidejob
, saintsfan26
, TenTwo
, Swampy Saint
, Saints addic
, lades
, eastlos82
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, MG3n2K5
, Crawdaddie777
, AgnesT
, DaSaints1967
, canuckredux
, football
, Ichiban
, sthomas1124
, The Nomad
, NOLA_SAINT
, milk520
, WhoDatRTR
, PayOrPlay
, thefifthwall
, iocane powder
, Coreyinthe504
, nbrbush5
, St.Fury
, guidomerkinsrules
, DCSaints_Fan
, SonOfJohn
, RTD03
, NYSaint
, springfan
, BuddyDeesGhost
, Poison
, obwhiteo
, datsaint4life
, superlaser
, CentMSSaint
, ultimatesaintsfan
, Mr. Blue Sky
, seagull
, Montana Saint Fan
, Sandgrunt
, whodat649
, Saint ATN
, chad141fa
, Saint85
, Darkhorse985
, retrobanana
, Crzycjunx76
, Grandadmiral
, alohawhodat
, Joe OKC
, Diceman-saints
, ehusson80
, guillermo
, mexicansaint
, Analyze This
, Clutch8101
, Sardonios
, El Caliente
, jboss
, WCoastSaintsFan
, Andrus
, Jortizcardona
, ALLNO
, Saintaholic
, saintfan-n-alex
, Va Saints Fan
, kc2000
, Roland19
, TGleason
, friendly1
, CabezaDeBakka
, StudioSaint
, stadanko
, dutar76
, Saint Ace
, noser222
, JungleSaint
, Professor504
, tlmsaints
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:57 PM.
|