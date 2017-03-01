|
New Orleans Saints check out guards at the NFL Combine
By Herbie Teope -- Picayune
INDIANAPOLIS - The New Orleans Saints are set to deal with personnel turnover at the guard position during free agency if Jahri Evans or Tim Lelito hit the open market.
The Saints, however, are doing their due diligence on players at the NFL Scouting Combine with a pair of guards preparing to enter the 2017 NFL Draft.
Illinois State guard Cameron Lee said Thursday he has a formal interview scheduled with the Saints, while Tennessee-Chattanooga guard Corey Levin said he met with the Saints on Wednesday night in an informal setting.
The 6-5, 312-pound Lee said he mostly played left guard in college and the last time he played right guard came early in his career at Illinois State.
"I've not played it since my sophomore year, but I'm comfortable with it," he said.
Lee understands the Combine experience allows him the opportunity to make an impression on teams such as the Saints, and he hopes potential suitors come away an impression.
Full Article -- Picayune
