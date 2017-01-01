Eagles QB Chase Daniel drawing interest on market



By Marc Sessler | Around the NFL Writer



The Eagles made waves last season when they traded Sam Bradford out the door to Minnesota. Could Philly be planning to send another quarterback packing?



NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Eagles backup Chase Daniel is "drawing interest on the trade market" and remains "one to watch" as teams restock their quarterback rooms this offseason.



The Eagles are set for years at the position after trading up in the draft last offseason to land Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. While his rookie season was filled with ups and downs, Wentz showed moments of pure promise while keeping Daniel on the bench from wire to wire...



