|
|
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 02:05 AM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,111
|
Eagles QB Chase Daniel drawing interest on market
By Marc Sessler | Around the NFL Writer
The Eagles made waves last season when they traded Sam Bradford out the door to Minnesota. Could Philly be planning to send another quarterback packing?
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Eagles backup Chase Daniel is "drawing interest on the trade market" and remains "one to watch" as teams restock their quarterback rooms this offseason.
The Eagles are set for years at the position after trading up in the draft last offseason to land Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. While his rookie season was filled with ups and downs, Wentz showed moments of pure promise while keeping Daniel on the bench from wire to wire...
Full Story - NFL.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 34 members and 387 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
beezm
, JBofWDN
, Saints 4 life
, Hotdog_Skin
, atapapa
, thefifthwall
, SC Saints Fan
, Silent Dave
, wyrmer
, TM985
, dapperdan
, Teach
, iamcthru
, busman
, TruSaint
, Boiler Jim
, BarBar
, ScottishSaint
, saintsfan26
, kt saint
, Charlie Brizzown
, Arathrael
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, armetilou
, isitsunday27
, SaintSeb
, Spec
, Nolatiger1992
, mr e
, keijicosis
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:31 AM.
|