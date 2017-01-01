home Steve Gleasons Website
Saints Report News Saints Super Forum Everything Else Board Political Discussion Board Fantasy Football Board Tech Board SaintsReport Affiliate Merchandise Gameday Board Behind the Levee New Orleans Hornets Board Twitter Outdoor Boards Video Games Board Smack Board Music Board College Sports Board SR Live Chat Room Contribute to our site costs Become a subscribing SR member

Go Back   New Orleans Saints > News
Reload this Page Eagles QB Chase Daniel drawing interest on market

Main Menu
New Orleans Saints News
Forums
SaintsReport Twitter
Old SR Archive
Wallpapers
Official Site

Module Jump:
Search Box


Change Themes
Topic Search
Old Today, 02:05 AM  
Andrus Andrus is offline
Owner/Webmaster
  
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,111
Eagles QB Chase Daniel drawing interest on market


By Marc Sessler | Around the NFL Writer

The Eagles made waves last season when they traded Sam Bradford out the door to Minnesota. Could Philly be planning to send another quarterback packing?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Eagles backup Chase Daniel is "drawing interest on the trade market" and remains "one to watch" as teams restock their quarterback rooms this offseason.

The Eagles are set for years at the position after trading up in the draft last offseason to land Carson Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick. While his rookie season was filled with ups and downs, Wentz showed moments of pure promise while keeping Daniel on the bench from wire to wire...

Full Story - NFL.com

 

Extras
Printable Version Printable Version
Email This Article To Someone Email A Friend
Subscribe Subscribe to Article
View Full Version View Full Version
New Article
New Reply

News Jump:
Saints News
« Previous | Next » 		You Rated this Thread:

No comments for this article.
Be The First

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On

New Orleans Saints News > News
Latest Poll
Which position do you think the Saints need to address most in free-agency and the draft?
DE
DT
OLB
ILB
CB
S
OT
G
C
WR
TE
RB
QB
Show Thread
Show Result
Sponsored Links
Sponsored Links
Active Threads
Cooks in trade talks
Last Post: JBofWDN
Posted On: Today
Replies: 614
Views: 32,519
audio adverts
Last Post: donato
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 18
Eagles QB Chase Daniel drawing interest on market
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 49
Jeff Sessions had two undisclosed conversation with Russians during the campaign
Last Post: donato
Posted On: Today
Replies: 98
Views: 2,563
What is your YouTube success story?
Last Post: zeetes
Posted On: Today
Replies: 28
Views: 587
N/S Jets releasing Brandon Marshall
Last Post: Icon
Posted On: Today
Replies: 20
Views: 962
2017 NFL Combine Thread
Last Post: Eman5805
Posted On: Today
Replies: 4
Views: 378
No one watching the speech?
Last Post: Galbreath34
Posted On: Today
Replies: 132
Views: 3,370
More...
Members Birthdays
CrownTownHalo (49), Zengaya (45), BLUE_DOG_MAN (44), BOO (40), P-town balla (36)
Past News
Eagles QB Chase Daniel drawing interest on market
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Today
Replies: 0
Views: 49
New Orleans Saints check out guards at the NFL Combine
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 131
Sean Payton: Brandin Cooks isn't on trade block but 'we're always listening'
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 156
Saints' Brandin Cooks, a potential trade target, recently changed agents
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 176
Saints better hit the jackpot if they decide to trade Brandin Cooks
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 142
Saints have yet to fully rebound from bounty scandal five years later
Last Post: Andrus
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 85
Pass rusher remains 'one of the hardest positions' for NFL teams to evaluate
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 72
Sean Payton says Brandin Cooks is not on the trading block, but team is always looking for ways to improve
Last Post: Dan in Lafayette
Posted On: Yesterday
Replies: 0
Views: 149
More...
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:31 AM.
Mark Forums Read | View Forum Leaders
Contact Us - Forums - Top

Saintsreport.com - New Orleans Saints News, Info & Community! All marks, logos and images are the property of the New Orleans Saints, the NFL and NFL Properties. We are in no way affiliated with the New Orleans Saints or the NFL. All commentary and original artwork, ©1997-2016 SaintsReport.com, owned and operated by Andrus Whitewing, DBA Saints Report,LLC. All rights reserved. Copying of original columns prohibited without a return link and credit given. Teasing articles is ok.

Some of the Photos and pictures used throughout the site are copyright © Michael C. Hebert and are used with the permission of Michael C. Hebert and the New Orleans Saints.



| Home | | Forums | Blogs | Register | FAQ | Members List | Calendar | Today's Posts | Search | New Posts |

Search Engine Friendly URLs by vBSEO 3.6.0