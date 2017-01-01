Without Brandin Cooks, offense would still work, but Saints must get trade right -- if it happens



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS *Brandin Cooks is one of the New Orleans Saints' best players.



That fact is indisputable. Hes a weapon on deep passes, can catch the ball underneath and has developed a level of chemistry with Drew Brees that gives defenses fits. Hes an important piece of one of the more prolific offenses in the NFL and cant be easily replaced by a single player.



But the Saints, if they so choose, could live without him. And if a report from ESPNs Chris Mortensen is to be believed, New Orleans isnt hanging up the phone when people call to talk about life without him. The report says the Saints have engaged in trade discussions with the Tennessee Titans and Philadelphia Eagles.



Losing Cooks would hurt. But the Saints would still find ways to move the ball, score points and keep the offense rolling. Remember all the panic when Jimmy Graham was traded to Seattle and people began claiming the offense would be paralyzed in the red zone? Life ended up fine, and this time the pieces to succeed would be a lot easier to identify this time around.



