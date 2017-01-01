|
|
|
|
|
Today, 12:27 PM
|
|
Official SR Curmudgeon
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Lafayette, LA
Posts: 50,851
|
Saints would want a first-round pick for Brandin Cooks
By Marc Sessler -- NFL.com
Want to trade for Brandin Cooks? It's going to cost you.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Saints receiver is drawing trade heat during this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. ESPN went on to name both the Titans and Eagles as interested suitors.
On Friday, though, Rapoport made it clear that Cooks won't come cheap. The Saints are telling teams they want a first-round pick in exchange for the 5-foot-10, 189-pound pass-catcher, sources informed of the situation told Rapoport.
Complicating matters further, Cooks wants a "hefty contract extension" that would place him among the highest-paid at his position, per Rapoport.
It doesn't mean that New Orleans won't come down from its perch, but this new information is a game-changer.
Full Article -- NFL.com
|
|
|
|
|
|