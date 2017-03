The Saints are meeting with some of the top quarterback prospects at the combine



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS ó Deshaun Watson got put to the test.



Meetings at the combine are finite in time, with a horn going off every 15 minutes to let players know itís time to move on to their next meeting where they will try to convince another team to make their dreams come true.



Thereís only so much can be accomplished. Itís not enough time to go over anything too extensive or to get too deep into someoneís background. Teams prepare scripts for the 60 formal interviews they conduct, knowing exactly what questions they need to ask to quell their concerns about a certain player.



It can be difficult to cover everything that needs to be covered, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. How can you test a guy on how he changes protections, reads defenses and absorbs information in such a truncated amount of time?



