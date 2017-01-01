The Saints are meeting with some of the top quarterback prospects at the combine



By Nick Underhill -- Advocate



INDIANAPOLIS  Deshaun Watson got put to the test.



Meetings at the combine are finite in time, with a horn going off every 15 minutes to let players know its time to move on to their next meeting where they will try to convince another team to make their dreams come true.



Theres only so much can be accomplished. Its not enough time to go over anything too extensive or to get too deep into someones background. Teams prepare scripts for the 60 formal interviews they conduct, knowing exactly what questions they need to ask to quell their concerns about a certain player.



It can be difficult to cover everything that needs to be covered, especially when it comes to quarterbacks. How can you test a guy on how he changes protections, reads defenses and absorbs information in such a truncated amount of time?



