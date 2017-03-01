Jahri Evans, pending Saints free agent, preparing to play for his 12th NFL season: source



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



INDIANAPOLIS -- Toward the end of the 2016 season, longtime New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans wouldn't commit to his plans for 2017.



After his 11th year with the Saints, he wanted to travel and spend time with family and friends before deciding whether or not he would try to go through another grueling NFL season.



Evans has had a couple months away from the game now, and he's preparing as if he'll play again in 2017, according to a source.



Although retirement could've been tempting after a long and successful career, Evans proved last year he could still play at a high level. The 33-year-old started all 16 games at right guard, overcoming any questions about his durability that lingered from 2015, and he was a key reason the Saints had one of the top offensive lines in 2016.



The only question now is which team will give Evans the chance to play next season, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 9...



