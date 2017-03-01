|
|
|
|
|
|
|New Orleans Saints
> News
|
Jahri Evans, pending Saints free agent, preparing to play for his 12th NFL season: source
|
|
|
Main Menu
|
Search Box
|
Change Themes
|
Topic Search
|
|
Today, 08:19 PM
|
|
Owner/Webmaster
|
|
Join Date: Aug 1997
Location: Carencro, La
Posts: 27,118
|
Jahri Evans, pending Saints free agent, preparing to play for his 12th NFL season: source
By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayun
e
INDIANAPOLIS -- Toward the end of the 2016 season, longtime New Orleans Saints guard Jahri Evans wouldn't commit to his plans for 2017.
After his 11th year with the Saints, he wanted to travel and spend time with family and friends before deciding whether or not he would try to go through another grueling NFL season.
Evans has had a couple months away from the game now, and he's preparing as if he'll play again in 2017, according to a source.
Although retirement could've been tempting after a long and successful career, Evans proved last year he could still play at a high level. The 33-year-old started all 16 games at right guard, overcoming any questions about his durability that lingered from 2015, and he was a key reason the Saints had one of the top offensive lines in 2016.
The only question now is which team will give Evans the chance to play next season, as he's set to become an unrestricted free agent on March 9...
Full Story - NOLA.com
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is On
|
|
|
Who's Online
|
There are currently 167 members and 736 guests. Most users ever online was 5,616, 08-31-2015 at 09:42 AM.
Saint Poppa
, nolamarc
, Ricky Bobby
, DEUCERICKBOY02
, saintmdterps
, Dellis
, cajnwillie
, billinms
, skeetman
, BigSlick
, BossierSaint
, BoNcHiE
, Saint Spud
, sgilbert313
, Doug B
, Tony in Brandon
, Big Jase
, Saint Greg
, duhonmark551
, BreesusSaves
, Uncle Mill
, JDax
, kenchaisson
, Merl
, southpaw70
, ASB81689
, ETWhoDat
, BroKV
, krushing
, STEWDADDY34
, abram
, FootballLady
, la. champ1
, Ragincajuns22
, JackDiesel
, the bank
, dutar76
, brungart
, Saint85
, chaching57
, riffraff
, slinger
, jcollins9
, efil4stnias
, Rdanderson91
, Dmatt777
, Madhattr
, cpg
, CabezaDeBakka
, ALLNO
, thefifthwall
, thiefinthenight
, mt15
, Axehandle33
, yuyi64
, Krewe of Clyde's
, daybreaker
, Saints addic
, Section 302
, phil413th
, Doopy22
, AARPSaint
, Rugger
, chatawaclan
, CajunInVA
, curtballs
, pisanoc
, HburgSaints
, ehusson80
, saints66
, rickyjones
, FullMonte
, deborahkaye
, RandyB
, tlmsaints
, ELLIASJWILLIAMS
, Blessedog
, Ti Rider
, springfan
, rail
, mRex
, slaym
, bones
, pensacola saint
, Dark
, slimdb18
, Ichiban
, JuggernautSaint
, B_doggman47
, DaveXA
, Scott B
, O MAN
, Steve in Colorado
, beezm
, Moon
, PeteNBroussard
, jamiej1979
, DJ1BigTymer
, Ragin Caucasian
, Swampy Saint
, Jason
, sportsaint
, Expatriate
, Craig Walker
, 5thDeadlyVenom
, phofoot
, AgnesT
, srcampbell
, WxM
, smackata
, Nov23
, c_prej
, Usmfan84
, eezyboy504
, Scorpius
, Who Dat Handi Fan
, Sev705
, Chuck53
, glynners
, whodat25
, nolaspe
, FLYGHT
, Miker1975
, northshore_mike
, donato
, St.Fury
, Zztop
, soggymoss
, Saintaholic
, NYSaint
, breesgirl
, longtime lurker
, willkro
, DABOOT162
, NEBaghead
, Trump2016
, reverse
, SaintSansPeur
, texasjefe
, jdeere11b
, $aybra
, 2009ring
, gboudx
, saintmike23
, MG3n2K5
, jtalton
, BioSaint
, El Caliente
, guidomerkinsrules
, Loco Hornet Fan
|
Latest Poll
|
Sponsored Links
|
Sponsored Links
|
Active Threads
|
Members Birthdays
|
Past News
|
All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:39 PM.
|