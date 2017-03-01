Leonard Fournette runs 4.51 in 40-yard dash at NFL Combine



By Jim Kleinpeter, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune



Leonard Fournette didn't quite make it to the 4.4 territory in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine Friday, but he was close enough for any back carrying 240 pounds.



Fournette clocked an official electronic time of 4.51, which was short of what he was hoping for when he talked about it the day before. On his second try, Fournette ran a hair slower at 4.52.



Watch the



Fournette got to the Combine a little heavier than expected at 240 pounds but his time was in line with some Combine participants who are 20 pounds lighter.



Florida State's Dalvin Cook, considered Fournette's biggest competition to be the first running back picked in the NFL Draft in April, clocked in at 4.49 at 213 pounds. Stanford running back Christian McCaffery, generally considered the next best draftable runner, ran a 4.48 at 202 pounds...



